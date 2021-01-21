Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $93.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

