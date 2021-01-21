Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust accounts for 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,111. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.