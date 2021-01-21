Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.