Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. General American Investors comprises approximately 8.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.74% of General American Investors worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in General American Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 117,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

