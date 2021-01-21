Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 273,801 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.