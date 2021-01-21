Blur Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,941.77 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Blur has a total market cap of $94,941.77 and approximately $62,591.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00067484 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,745,560 coins and its circulating supply is 6,385,560 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

