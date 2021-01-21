Blur Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,376.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Blur has a total market capitalization of $78,262.30 and $26,376.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00127131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00298616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00072145 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00070208 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,747,254 coins and its circulating supply is 6,387,254 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.