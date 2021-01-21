BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 113,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,961. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

