BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Outperform

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Shares of SAFM opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

