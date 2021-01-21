BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Trading Down 0.8%

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.74). Approximately 22,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 53,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.02.

Get BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.