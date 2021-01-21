BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) (LON:BHIU) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) (LON:BHIU) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 352 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60). Approximately 3,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361 ($4.72).

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.