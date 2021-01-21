Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Tops $247,758.60 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $247,758.60 and $14,947.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

