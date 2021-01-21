BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 554,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co grew its stake in BOK Financial by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

