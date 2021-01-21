BOLT Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $155,520.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

