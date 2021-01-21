BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $697,702.14 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $697,702.14 and approximately $117,596.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.41 or 1.00421189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014764 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,479 coins and its circulating supply is 912,691 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

