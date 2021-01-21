Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.68. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 12,302,286 shares changing hands.

BBD.B has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

