BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,061.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,254,063 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,331 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

