Boosted Finance Trading Down 17.1% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $887,783.76 and $119,027.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.83 or 0.00051003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

