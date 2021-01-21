Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRLXF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

