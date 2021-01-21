Borge Hald Sells 53,654 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,491,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $260,163.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading on Thursday. 1,328,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Medallia by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Medallia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medallia by 29.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Medallia by 108.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

