Borge Hald Sells 79,041 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00.

Shares of MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Medallia by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medallia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 29.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

