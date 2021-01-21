BoringDAO Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $367.60 or 0.01129055 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $3.79 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

