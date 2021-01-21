Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Tops $871,407.64

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $871,407.64 and $59,638.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

