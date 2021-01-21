Bounce Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token token can currently be purchased for about $457.53 or 0.01444061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.