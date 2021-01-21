Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,586.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $328,725.05 and approximately $2,586.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

