BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.06

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 16779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BowX Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

