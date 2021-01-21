BOX Token (BOX) Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $616,268.42 and $62.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00332084 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

