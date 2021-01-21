Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 303 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $334.91 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

