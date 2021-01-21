Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0664 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $284,066.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

