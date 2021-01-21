Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s share price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,302,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,803,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

