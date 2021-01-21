Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.16. 123,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

