Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 493.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $61.21. 320,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.