Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.79

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $18.72. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 134,123 shares traded.
BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.