Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.79

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $18.72. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 134,123 shares traded.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

