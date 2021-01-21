British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.50. British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £8 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.58.

About British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

