Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 790,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 596,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$39.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

