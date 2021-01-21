Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $465.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

