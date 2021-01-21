Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) Shares Down 0.8%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 167,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 136,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Broadstone Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BSN)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

