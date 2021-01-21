Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Aramark reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

ARMK stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aramark by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 360,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.