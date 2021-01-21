Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,716. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

