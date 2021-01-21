Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the highest is $7.97 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $25.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

CNHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

