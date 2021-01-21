Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

