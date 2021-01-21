Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $11.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $11.33 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $39.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CURI stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

