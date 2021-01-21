Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Infosys posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Infosys by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

