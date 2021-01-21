Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

ITCI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 768,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,485. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

