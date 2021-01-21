Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.85. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $270.77. 35,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

