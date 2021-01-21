Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.42). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptiNose by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 42.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

