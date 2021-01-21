Brokerages Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to announce $40.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $187.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 15,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

