Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $56.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $56.92 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.43 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.74 million, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

