Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. 14,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,825. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.