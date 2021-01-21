Brokerages Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter worth $510,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

