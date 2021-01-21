Brokerages Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow China Biologic Products.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter worth $510,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
